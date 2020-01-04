Aquino, Betty

Betty Aquino 1933-2019 Betty Jean Aquino, the daughter of James Foley and Mildred (Sandy) Foley, was born on July 19, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019, following hospitalization at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, NE. Growing up in Des Moines, Betty attended the Saint Joseph's Academy, graduating with the Class of 1951. Upon graduation, she worked at Banker's Life in Des Moines. On July 11, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to her husband, Valentin Raletta Aquino in Des Moines. They spent the early years of their marriage in San Diego, California and were eventually blessed with the adoption of their childrendaughter Valori, in 1965, and son Shawn, in 1967. Betty spent much of her time raising her family, and involving herself in the Shenandoah community, where she lived for nearly 60 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club, Bridge Club and faithfully attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. As her children grew, Betty stepped into the workforce, with most of her time spent in the financial industry. As a manager, she worked for Western Federal Savings and Loan in Shenandoah, and in sales for Mutual of Omaha, as well as part-time for Central Surveys. Betty and Val enjoyed their many years together with friends and socializing in each other's homes. They spent weekends at their cabin at Sun Valley Lake, and traveling to Europe, Canada, Mexico, and all over the United States. Betty had many special canines over the years, and her Maltese dog, Duke was very special to her. She shared her love of movies with her children, her sharp wit, and sense of humor, and was known for her exceptional homemade spaghetti sauceenjoyed by her family on many occasions. Preceding Betty in death were her husband Valentin on January 16, 2005, her parents James and Mildred Foley, sisters-in-law Flora Miller, Annette Johnson and Anneyre Stephens, and many good friends. Survivors include her daughter, Valori Kipp (Patrick Perkins) and her children Sawyer Kipp of Erie, PA; Patten Kipp of Stephenville, TX and Delanie Kipp of Nacogdoches, TX; her son Shawn Aquino (Jean Debban) and their children, Seth Aquino of Shenandoah, IA; Taylor Aquino of Barksdale Air Force Base/Bossier City, LA; Christian Debban (Alyssa) of Carroll, IA; Conner Debban of Kansas City, MO; Caelan Debban of Lincoln, NE; and her step-great grandson Holden Debban of Carroll, IA. She is also survived by her brother James Foley of Newport Beach, CA; and sister Sara Bezane of Lahaina, HI; brothers-in-law Bill Aquino (Pam), Tim Aquino, sister-in-law Kathy (Gene) Cleaver, numerous nephews, nieces and friends, and of course, her faithful companion, Duke. Mass of Christian Burial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Raphael Assamah celebrating the mass. Betty's granddaughter Delanie Kipp served as a reader. Casket Bearers for the service included Seth Aquino, Sawyer Kipp, Patten Kipp, Christian Debban, Conner Debban and Caelan Debban. The St. Mary's Choir offered the music for the service and Mary Beth Gowing served as organist. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family held visitation at the funeral home on Thursday evening, followed by the rosary recitation. Memorials are requested to the St. Mary's Catholic Church or People for Paws in Betty's honor. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
