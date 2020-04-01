Young wants another chance for House seat

Republican David Young wants to return.
The former Congressman wants to be the person in Iowa’s Third Congressional seat held by Democrat Cindy Axne who took it away from Young in the 2018 election. The seat is on the November ballot. His initial election to the House was in 2016.
Young said things have changed after meeting with supporters Tuesday, March 10 in Clarinda.
“Axne has a record. She doesn’t have a clean slate anymore,” he said.
The Van Meter resident said he will continue to be the servant representative.
“I know the district and the district knows me,” he said adding what Axne has proposed for agriculture and economic development are not productive. “It’s time to get to work.”
Young blames Axne and other Democrats from spending too much time on the impeachment process against President Trump rather than improving the lives and aspects of Americans and those in the district.
“They went for legislation that benefits themselves,” he said.
Young spoke in favor of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement approved by Trump in December. The trade agreement benefits Iowa’s agriculture economy.
“That should have been done a year ago,” he said. “Axne spoke in favor of it after the impeachment.”
The Trump administration has long fought against China and its economic strength using suspect strategies. Trump implemented tariffs on many Chinese made goods imported to the U.S., but the trade wars were a bother for American farmers wanting fair prices for their goods.
“I hate tariffs,” Young said. “But I hate cheaters more. We had to do something.”
Despite the troubles Iowa had for its first-in-the-nation caucus this year, Young still wants Iowa to maintain its famous spot. Technical glitches with recording programs delayed the results for days.
He thinks Iowa is still a valid state to go first with the process to nominate candidates.
He said some critics don’t think Iowa is racially diverse enough to get a true feeling from the electors. He disagrees.
“Look at Obama. He won Iowa in 2008,” Young said about the black, two-term president. “And (Ted) Cruz won in 2016.” The Texas Senator is of Hispanic descent.
In 2016, Young sponsored the “No Veterans Crisis Line Call Should Go Unanswered Act” for the prevention of veteran suicide. The bill passed in the U.S. House. During his tenure in Congress, Young voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and was nominated as the nation’s hardest working Congressman.
Young isn’t the only Republican on the ticket for the seat. During the Page County Republican Convention held March 14 in Clarinda, a spokesperson for Bill Schafer explained his stance.
