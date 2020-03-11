A weekend fire at Petersen Auto in Shenandoah is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office.
The Shenandoah Fire Department was dispatched to 1106 W. Sheridan Ave., at noon on Saturday, March, 7. Upon entry into the interior of the building, firefighters were meant with heavy smoke and heat. The Red Oak Fire Department was called for mutual aid with manpower and to assist with salvage and overhaul operations. Firefighters were successful in suppressing the fire from the interior of the structure and were on scene for approximately 6 ½ hours.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Other agencies assisting at the scene were Shenandoah Police Department, Shenandoah EMS, Page County Emergency Management, City of Shenandoah Street and Water Departments and MidAmerican Energy.
