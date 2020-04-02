Wabash Trace remains open

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail remains open for individual use.
That’s from Becca Castle, President of Southwest Iowa Nature Trails, the organization that maintains the trail. She adds experts are saying it is good and safe to be outside and the trail is a great place to do that.
“Overwhelmingly, the information we have received,” said Castle, “indicates that as long as you are symptom-free, not aware of exposure, practice good hygiene and practice safe physical and social distancing it is good to get outdoors for recreational and wellness purposes.”
She adds those at high risk due to age or underlying health conditions should take extra precautions.
The Wabash Trace Nature Trail stretches 63 miles from Council Bluffs to Blanchard on the Iowa/Missouri line in Page County. It runs through Randolph, Imogene, Shenandoah and Coin in Fremont and Page counties. Castle said the trail is set up well to keep your distance from other users.
“It has a 100-foot corridor in most places,” said Castle. “The trail surface itself is 10 feet wide in most areas, so even if you do encounter other trail users you should be able to pass them at a safe distance.”
Castle said users shouldn’t congregate at trailheads or bridges and asks for no group rides. She adds volunteer and work crew maintenance may be limited this year.
All Wabash Trace events scheduled through the end of April have been canceled or postponed and the situation is being monitored for events beyond that. She said the Spring Kick-Off Auction and Fundraiser that was scheduled for April 25 at the Izaak Walton building, east of Shenandoah, has been postponed indefinitely.
Anyone who has the Izaak Walton building reserved can receive a full refund on their deposit but must cancel their reservation.
As of now, the Wabash Warm-Up June 6, the Rooster Tail Ride August 8-10 and the Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay Sept. 12 are still on.
“We will, however,” said Castle, “keep the safety of our trail users and volunteers our first priority and cancel or reschedule any event if appropriate.”
Castle encourages trail users to go online to wabashtrace.org to purchase trail passes or make donations.
