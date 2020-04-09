Wabash Trace bridge damaged by fire

Late Thursday afternoon, the Shenandoah Fire Department was dispatched to a bridge fire north of Shenandoah on the Wabash Trace.
Firefighters were paged out to the scene at about 4 p.m., Thursday, April 9 and upon arrival, found the bridge over the East Nishnabotna River on fire. Crews were able to put the fire out and were on the scene for approximately two hours. Fire damaged about 40 feet of the north end of the bridge.
The fire department was assisted by the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Page County Emergency Management Agency. Cause of the fire was not immediately known. Firefighters accessed the bridge by driving on the trail. There were no injuries.
