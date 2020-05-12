Virtual ceremony planned for Shenandoah on Memorial Day

Shenandoah’s annual Memorial Day Program will be held virtually this year.
The program will be heard on KMA Radio, beginning at 10:05 a.m., Monday, May 25. The program will begin with a speech, according to Page County Veterans Affairs Director Janet Olsen.
She said the color guard will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery chapel and a flag representing each military branch will be set up at the entrance of the cemetery. A gun salute and the playing of taps will conclude the program.
The program should take 10 to 12 minutes and she encourages anyone wanting to see the program to drive to the cemetery, stay in their car and turn on the radio.
Olsen said there won’t be a parade this year and the boy scouts won’t place flags at each grave because of social distancing requirements. She said she’s sorry for that and they’ll make it up to everybody next year.
“It’s an important honor to have the flags there,” said Olsen. “Every family should have a flag.”
She said this has been a hard year on everybody and that includes our nation’s veterans, but she said we have faced difficulties in the past.
“Our nation has faced tribulations before,” said Olsen. “We have faced wars and other things. We have made it through before and we will make it through this time too.”
She adds the Page County Veterans Affairs Office will be back up to full force next week.
