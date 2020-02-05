The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has implemented the recommendations of President Trump’s Task Force on Coronavirus. This increased surveillance is expected to result in notification of individuals identified for testing and monitoring for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
This enhanced level of surveillance has identified two Iowans that recently returned from China who are undergoing testing for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and are under voluntary home confinement. The testing is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and results are not expected for several days. This is part of a planned, layered approach that utilizes a variety of actions to protect the public health.
IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati provided an update on novel coronavirus via Facebook during a livestream broadcast at 3 p.m., Feb. 5 https://www.facebook.com/IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth.
