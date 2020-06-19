Time to tee up

In late February, the City of Shenandoah entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and the legion’s War Memorial Trust for the operation of the golf course and pro shop.
One significant change that was implemented is having the golf course open to the public. Membership fees were adjusted as well.
“We definitely have an increase in overall membership comparing this year to last year,” said Chad Tiemeyer, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director. “The number of people coming without a membership and paying green fees has increased as well based on numbers we have from last year.”
Tiemeyer said even with the outbreak of COVID-19, the golf course is doing well. He said for a while, golf was one of the only things people were able to get out and enjoy.
“I think that might have scared some away from being out at the golf course and brought others in,” said Tiemeyer.
Tiemeyer said the main thing affected by restrictions put in place because of the spread of COVID-19 was the overall sales in the pro shop that was not golf-related. He said the pro shop is now open and fully functional.
The city's youth golf camp will kick off in July for third through eighth-grade students. Anyone interested in this can sign up on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation registration website through the end of June at https://shenandoahiowa.net.
Tiemeyer said kids participating in the camp are not required to bring any equipment. He said the city received a grant last year for the youth program and was able to purchase youth golf club sets and had some donated. Tiemeyer said golf balls would be provided as well.
“Just bring a good attitude and a mind to learn,” said Tiemeyer.
Additionally, Tiemeyer said plans are in place to add new events and competitions at the golf course for the public to participate in and enjoy.
Yearly membership fees are $900 for family, $800 for single, $800 for senior couples ages 65 and over, $700 for single seniors ages 65 and over and $150 for students between the ages of 16 and 23.
Green fees for 9 holes is $13 per person or $20 with a cart. For 18 holes, the cost is $21 per person or $32 with a cart. For ages 11 through 18 green fees are $10 per person and the cart fee for 9 holes is $7 and $11 for 18 holes. Ages 10 and under are free with a paid adult.
