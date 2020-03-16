The Valley News office closed to visitors

Due to the COVID-19 community spread in Iowa, our office will be closed to visitors until further notice. Thank you for understanding. Below are ways you may contact us during this time.

Office Phone Number: 712-246-3097

Office Fax Number: 712-246-3099

THE VALLEY NEWS

Editorial Email: editorial@valleynewstoday.com

Advertising Email: ads@valleynewstoday.com

Sports Email: bryan.clark@valleynewstoday.com

Obituaries: obits@valleynewstoday.com

Legals: legals@valleynewstoday.com

