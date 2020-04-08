The pursuit of passion

Competing in the Iditarod Race is an achievement that mushers and their team have trained years for and dedicated their time to running qualifying races leading up to the Iditarod.
Farragut native, Riley Dyche, was one of 57 mushers competing in the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race stretching 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.
Originating in 1973, the Iditarod was initially an event to test sled dog mushers and their teams. Today it has become the most highly competitive race in Alaska.
Mushers and their team of 14 dogs are generally faced with blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures during the race.
Dyche’s team consists of all Alaskan Huskies and these dogs can compete in races from 2 to 10 years of age typically.
Riley said he has always enjoyed dogs and it was a twist of fate while attending college in Colorado, where he found a job working for a kennel giving sled rides during the winter months.
“I knew what the Iditarod was when I left Iowa,” said Riley, “but I hadn’t really thought much about mushing. I was pretty much hooked right away and infatuated with mushing.”
Riley accepted a job in Alaska on the glacier in 2012 and that winter was offered a job working at a kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska, owned by competitive musher Matt Hall.
“I moved up to Fairbanks with him in the winter and helped train and raise his young dogs,” said Riley. “It takes a lot of mentorship to get good at mushing. It’s not something you can learn overnight.”
Riley said there are a “million different things” to master with running dogs, but one starts by learning the basics.
“So I spent four years being mentored and working for competitive mushers in their kennels and learning from them before I started my own kennel in 2015,” said Riley.
Riley said it is a whole different lifestyle in Alaska.
“I own my property and live in a cabin with no running water, off-grid and the only electricity is a generator, solar-powered,” said Riley. “We don’t even have access to get electricity if we wanted it. Wood is used for heat.”
Riley said water is hauled in from Fairbanks for his 130-gallon tank at his cabin. He said during training season, the tank is filled twice a week and off-season once a week.
Riley said the Iditarod trail is not a nice, wide grooved trail.
“It’s literally driving a powerful dog team through really crazy scary terrain,” said Riley. “So it definitely has a lot of hazards, but to get to the point of running Iditarod, you have to run about 700 miles of qualifying races and only certain races are recognized as qualifiers.”
Riley said mushers are deemed competent for the Iditarod by being eligible to register for the race.
Riley said training is year-round. He said summer is the offseason and compared it to summer-weight programs for football players.
“Real training starts September 1 for the Iditarod and goes until the race starts,” said Riley. “Summer months, they’re staying moderately active doing summer dog sled tours.”
Riley said the summer sled tours keep the team conditioned, when Sept. 1 hits they start training with low miles.
“We start off with three-mile runs in September and by late November, we’re doing 40 mile runs,” said Riley.
He said before the race begins, mushers prepare meat and food for the dogs and their own meals.
“There are 17 checkpoints along the trail,” said Riley. “The checkpoints basically give us our resupply points for our dogs. We pack and organize and send out what we call drop bags, which are poly grain bags to each checkpoint.”
Riley said he sent out about 1,700 pounds of supplies over the entirety of the trail.
“That was mostly all dog food,” said Riley. “When the supplies get to the checkpoints, they are sorted by volunteers. That’s how we get our food along the trail.”
Riley said they have to resupply at each checkpoint as it would be impossible to carry the weight of enough food and supplies for the entire race. He said it is anywhere from 40 miles to 70 miles between checkpoints.
Riley said there is no night and day in dog mushing.
“We’re on a full run rest schedule,” said Riley. “When we stop, we’re only stopping for three to six-hour intervals typically. We’re running six hours and resting three to six hours.”
Riley said mushers try to have their schedule laid out to where they are resting through the noon hours, which are11 a.m. through 4 p.m.
“We try to run through the night,” said Riley. “We try to avoid at all cost running in the heat of the day.”
Riley said average night temperatures are -20 to -30 and the dogs perform the best in 0 to -20 temperatures. He said 30 degrees and above is extremely hot for the dogs to run.
“Hopefully, you can be resting and not running during that time,” said Riley. “It just takes so much more out of them and it’s hard to recover from.”
Riley said the biggest challenge for mushers during the race is severe sleep deprivation.
“We as the musher are running on two to three hours of sleep a day for the entirety of the race,” said Riley.
Riley said by the time you feed the dogs and do all the veterinary care; the musher might get an hour to hour and a half to sleep during a four-hour stop.
“The dogs eat every six hours on the dot,” said Riley. “So, if we stop for four hours, the first thing we do is get a meal ready and feed them.”
Riley said after feeding the dogs, their booties are removed and paws are checked and ointment applied to their feet. He said the dogs also receive massages.
“You get three of those quick stops a day,” said Riley. “So, you’re looking at three hours of total sleep that you’re running on.”
Riley said the dogs rest and sleep on straw all of about 30 minutes of each stop while the musher is continuously doing something.
“When we sleep, we just lay down,” said Riley.
Riley said it was warm enough during the race; he would put a foam sleeping pad down next to his sled and cover his head with his parka. He said a lot of the mushers avoid checkpoints for sleeping.
“Most checkpoints have sleeping accommodations for mushers,” said Riley, “but if it’s not storming outside or nasty, you’re better off sleeping outside out by your sled.”
He said it is tough to get up after only an hour of sleep from a cot in the sleeping quarters at the checkpoints as to where it is much easier to get up and going from sleeping outside on the ground.
Meals on the trail are heated in a pot that sits on top of a burner the mushers carry with them. These are alcohol stoves that run on yellow HEET methanol.
“We melt snow for boiling water,” said Riley. “That water is used to thaw out the meat for the dogs. Then after we feed the dogs, we’ll make a little bit more water and bring to a boil and throw in whatever we have.”
Riley said the food is premade and vacuum sealed so it can be left in water to heat the food. Riley said he ate pretty well during the race.
“My neighbor made all my food for me,” said Riley. “It was basically like calzones and puff pastries. The outside is puff pastry and the inside is all the sauce and cheese. They are sealed in vacuum bags and it heats up nice and is very good.”
Riley said food could also be found at some of the checkpoints along the trail, but for the most part, mushers are eating what they have in their supplies.
Riley said mushers eat a diet high in fat and a lot of junk food while racing. He said the puff pastries he ate had triple the amount of butter typically used in making pastries.
“If you don’t have a lot of fat in your diet when it’s really cold, you don’t do very well,” said Riley.
Riley said in addition to consuming a high-fat diet during races; you’re not eating regularly because of sleep deprivation.
“You eat terribly on races,” said Riley. “You’re sleep deprived and when you’re severely sleep-deprived like that, your body naturally doesn’t want to eat and doesn’t want to drink. It takes a lot of effort to get yourself drinking and eating.”
Riley said supplies that are sent out to checkpoints include snack bags of candy, nuts and trail mix that can be eaten quickly while on the trail.
Riley said the entire trail on the Iditarod race is beautiful, with dramatic scenery changes.
“You start off southwest and go over the Alaska Range and then down through the Dalzell Gorge and exit the Alaska Range,” said Riley. “Then you make your way onto the Yukon River, which is one-half mile wide. You travel on that for 250 miles or so and then you get on to the Bering Sea where the trail is literally on the sea ice. The last 100 miles is following the coastline to Nome from Unalakleet.”
Riley said the Dalzell Gorge is extremely notorious for getting light snow due to its geographical location. He said this can be a challenging area of the race.
“It gets high winds, so any snow that falls through the Gorge is blown away,” said Riley. “It is stumpy and rocky and our sleds need snow for the breaks to work.”
Riley explained the breaks dig into the snow to create resistance and with no snow, there is no way to stop or slow down. He said they had a decent amount of snow this year, however.
“It is extremely technical sled driving,” said Riley. “You’re coming down from the Alaska Range from above treeline down into the bottom of a river valley. You’re dropping several thousand feet of elevation through the Dalzell Gorge.”
Riley said most of the challenges during the race were wet snow and storms and the storms slowed traveling down. He said 34 mushers completed the race, which made a 40% scratch rate.
Towards the end of the race, Riley was forced to spend almost three days at a checkpoint in Elim due to a storm.
“It was the biggest storm they’ve had the entire season,” said Riley. “It was 70-mile hour winds and ice and snow for two and a half days. I was the first one to get cut off by the storm and by the end of it, everyone that was behind me compounded there sitting in Elim waiting out the storm.”
Riley said once the storm passed, the mushers and their teams were able to make their way to the finish line. He said his dad was waiting there for him in Nome.
“It was not ideal because it slowed down our journey, but weather is part of the race,” said Riley.
Riley’s schedule was to complete the race in around 10 and one-half days, but because of the storm, his final time ended up being 13 days and 17 hours to reach the finish line. Riley came in 26th place.
“Overall, the entire experience was pretty incredible,” said Riley. “The Iditarod trail is complex and there is a huge learning curve to how to run the race. It takes several attempts to really know how to make a schedule that will be effective or to be competitive in the race because there are so many variables.”
Riley said the turns and conditions are continually changing.
“It was really a lot of fun,” said Riley. “It made all the work and prep worth it.”
Riley said the dogs are incredible and the logistics of making a race like the Iditarod happen are incredible.
“There is no road access to a single checkpoint the entire race,” said Riley. “So every single village receives supplies by airplane.”
Riley said roughly 18,000 pounds of supplies were flown into the village checkpoints by small airplanes for all 57 mushers. Volunteers organize and sort each drop bag alphabetically.
“I think there are almost 50 planes in what they call the Iditarod air force,” said Riley, “which is a fleet of volunteer pilots and they all coordinate with each other to make it all happen.”
Riley said trail breakers start in November building bridges for mushers to get over streams and creeks and clearing trees.
“I’m pretty amazed how it has been happening since 1973 and it’s always gone off without any major hitches,” said Riley.
Riley said, depending on how the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic play out will determine if he enters the race next year. He said his income is 100% dog based and largely depends on tourism.
“The last nine years I have been giving summer tours with sled dogs,” said Riley. “I also do winter dog tours as well.”
Along with owning his kennel, Dark Horse Racing Kennel, Riley is the kennel manager at Trail Breaker Kennels
“We’ll see how COVID shakes out,” said Riley. “I plan to be back next year, hopefully.”
Riley said a shoestring budget for the Iditarod race would be about $12,000, but by the time you figure in training, booties, food and fuel, it could run closer to $15,000.
Riley said mushers get sponsorships to help offset some of the cost. He said his primary income comes from summer work that is tourism based and the COVID-19 pandemic is going to affect not just his kennel but the whole state significantly.
“The race is going to be struggling, I assume with sponsors,” said Riley. “We’ll see if everything shakes out for it to happen next year for me to run. I’d like to, but if not, I’ll for sure be back in 2022, which will be the 50th anniversary.”
Riley said the top 20 mushers of the race are in the money and the winner this year received $50,000 and a new Dodge truck.
“Making that prize money helps offset expenses,” said Riley, “but in the scheme of expenses for the kennel for the year and everything like that you’re not getting rich. The better you do, the more sponsorship offers you’re going to have.”
Riley said mushers are out there running the race purely for the pursuit of passion.
