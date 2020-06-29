The 2020 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon set for Sept. 20

Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & Marathon Relay will run September 12 as scheduled with safety precautions and limited bus transportation to the starting line. Race officials encourage entrants to have an alternate plan to get to the start of the race or back to the start after the race. The marathon and marathon relay will start in Malvern and run via the trail to Shenandoah. The half marathon starts in Imogene and runs to Shenandoah on the trail.
There will be social distance throughout the event. Please arrive early for packet pickup, especially the day of the race. Packet pickup on the day before the race and day of the race will start earlier. Masks will be required during packet pickup and on the buses and hand sanitizer will be provided at key points. Social distancing will be implemented at the beginning of the race with faster runners starting first. The race is chip timed, so each runner’s time begins when they cross the start line.
Bottled beverages will be provided at water stations. Water refill coolers will be available if runners want to self fill their own containers, including camelbacks. Everyone will still be able to enjoy running on the beautiful Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The course is USATF certified as a Boston qualifier.
There will be no after-party or awards ceremony. Medallions, a packaged snack and beverage will be provided for self-pickup by runners at the finish. All placing awards will be mailed to the winners if not picked up at the end of the race.
The early registration deadline has been extended to July 24 for runners to save money on entry fees. Register at www.GetMeRegistered.com or print the entry form and mail at www.shenandoahiowa.net. The last day to register is September 10.
If the COVID-19 infection rates should worsen in our area or the number of entries is too low, we may still have to cancel the race later, but entry fees paid would be counted for the 2021 race. See you in September!
