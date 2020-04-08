Superintendent provides strong leadership during crisis

Schools across the country have spent the past few weeks trying to figure out the answer to a question none have prepared for.
How do you have school when nobody can come to the building?
Essex Community Schools has done a good job of keeping students educated, but not putting too much on them or the staff. A lot of that is because of the planning and leadership of Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells. He had a plan in place for online classes to start the first day the kids were out of school.
“Wells has been positive during this pandemic,” Essex junior Kendall Nelson said, “even with all the huge changes everyone has had to deal with.”
Nelson sent an email to The Valley News editorial staff late last week.
“I wanted to bring to your attention the above and beyond acts of kindness that our superintendent has gone out of his way for,” said Nelson. “During this pandemic, he’s committed to helping everyone he can.”
Essex junior Dylan Barrett agreed, saying Wells is great at helping others.
“Wells will help out with anything,” said Barrett. “He’s not one to stand around and watch others struggle. He will and has always gone so far out of his way for others.”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made the recommendation, Sunday, March 15 schools be closed for four weeks, and prohibited public gatherings of 10 or more people. The next day, Essex was in session one final time and Wells already had a plan in place.
“He anticipated it,” junior high language arts teacher Martha Sunderman said. “The week prior he had all of us teachers set up Zoom accounts and Google Classroom for the older kids. We had a staff meeting that Monday to make sure all the kids would have textbooks and devices at home and then we had the students test Zoom and other online programs to make sure they knew what to do. We were ready for it.”
Vicky Hume teaches fifth grade in the district and said she was prepared enough to begin online classes the day after school let out.
“I started a Zoom class the next day,” said Hume. “Teaching has continued. Wells made sure students took their computers home and has provided hot spots in some cases for those who don’t have internet.”
Kim Ashlock teaches second grade. She has been using her personal computer at home to set up Zoom classes for her students, but said Wells knew she needed a new school computer and is working on making that happen.
Ashlock’s second grade students all went home with their school iPads on the last school day to help the learning transition.
“I have been able to connect with my second graders for a daily Zoom class,” said Ashlock. “We have to have the parents on board for that. I also have three that are at the Essex day care and the staff there has been amazing.”
Multiple staff members said it was great to not feel any pressure from Wells regarding schooling. There isn’t a mandated list of tasks to accomplish. Barrett said from his perspective that has been great.
“I wake up at 8 and go to my classes that have been scheduled for that day,” said Barrett, “and then spend 1-2 hours working on homework. I’m normally done with school by noon and am then able to do whatever I would like for the rest of the day.”
This is Ashlock’s first year in the Essex district and first year teaching second grade. She joined a Facebook group made up of about 34,000 second grade teachers when the school year started, and what she’s seen from that group during the current pandemic makes her very appreciative of Wells.
“I have seen everything across the country from teachers that can’t do anything with their students to requiring them to be online from 9 to 4. Wells is making sure we’re getting paid and letting us be professionals.”
Every student in the district has a device at school, but the younger kids are usually unable to take them home. That changed with the switch to online learning.
“All kids had devices in their hands when they went home,” said media center para Melissa Chambers. “Parents and staff have (Wells’) cell phone number and are encouraged to call if they need anything.”
Wells has shown he’s committed to keeping the district’s children learning, which has impressed Essex junior Elizabeth Baker.
“He’s making sure all students have access to learning,” said Baker. “If not by internet, then assignments are hand-delivered to the student and once the work is completed, he or another school representative will come get them and drop off more.”
Baker said Wells brought all the students together on their final day in the building and told them how this was going to work and the directions he had from the state.
“He gave us plenty of time to ask questions,” said Baker, “and answered them to his full knowledge.”
The kids aren’t only receiving technology and continued educational instruction, but the district is also delivering breakfast and lunch to the homes of any district children that signed up. Nelson has been very appreciative of that.
“Wells has gone out of his way to make sure my brother and I have access to food,” said Nelson. “He and the staff are delivering lunches. When he delivered to our house, he brought extra snacks and made sure we had supplies.”
Baker adds it’s great to have two meals a day coming in from the district.
“Wells goes with groups of people to deliver to see our smiling faces” added Baker. “He stopped by our house the other day and dropped off pudding and popcorn for us.”
Staff members are taking turns helping with preparing and delivering meals and Hume has been impressed by how much Wells is right there doing his part.
“He’s getting lunch and breakfast to around 150 students every day, home delivery,” said Hume. “He’s a good leader in uncertain times.”
Chambers said Wells called her asking for a families’ address so he could personally deliver them a meal.
The Essex staff and students agree they are glad Wells is their Superintendent and he has done a great job leading them before and during this difficult time.
“He is working very hard to keep all the students at Essex safe and also educated,” said Baker. “He wants the learning to continue.”
Ashlock calls Wells a great leader and Sunderman appreciates his leadership.
“Anyone can tell he cares about the kids and staff,” said Sunderman. “He meets needs, academically and otherwise.”
Wells is also the superintendent at Hamburg and helped that district through the 2019 flooding disaster. Barrett said Wells has been remarkable to watch.
“Wells is always the first person to volunteer to help people,” said Barrett, “from taking vegetables to the retired, to moving equipment or building a house. He’s always a person who steps up no matter the circumstances.”
Governor Reynolds recently extended the closure of Iowa’s schools through the end of April, meaning the earliest Essex students and staff could return to the building is Friday, May 1. There is little doubt the Essex students and staff will continue to thrive through the month, and Wells deserves a lot of credit for that.
