The spring sports season has officially been pushed back.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released an updated spring sports schedule, Monday, April 6 in response to Governor Kim Reynolds mandating schools be closed through the end of the month.
These dates are based on school resuming May 1 in the state and are subject to change.
Each spring sport will be able to begin practice May 1 with Monday, May 4 now the first competition date for track and field, tennis and golf.
The postseason will begin, Wednesday, May 20 with boys individual tennis districts. Team tennis postseason play will begin Saturday, May 23 for the boys and girls. Individual girls regionals are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.
Girls golf regional play will begin Tuesday, May 26 with boys districts starting Friday, May 29.
Track and field state qualifying meets have been pushed back two weeks and are now scheduled for Thursday, May 28.
State competitions have all been pushed back to June. Girls state team tennis is June 1 and 2 with the final set for June 13. Girls state individual tennis is June 10 and 11. Boys individual state tennis is June 5 and 6 with the team finals set for June 9.
The state track and field meet will now be contested June 4-6.
State golf has been moved to June 8 and 9 for the girls and June 11 and 12 for the boys.
Postseason host sites and state tournament venues remain the same. Any changes will be announced by the IGHSAU and IHSAA.
Member schools may determine their regular season schedules. There are no minimum or maximum competition dates.
