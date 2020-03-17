SMC temporary visitor restrictions implemented

Shenandoah Medical Center continues to make changes to its normal course of business to protect patients, families, and health care workers during the global outbreak of COVID-19. The following temporary visitor restrictions are being implemented effective Wednesday, March 18 at 8:00am. These visitor restrictions are temporary and are subject to change as necessary.
- Visitors are limited to one essential support person per patient. Essential support persons must be 18 years of age or older and in good health. Exceptions may be made for special circumstances (obstetrical patients, end-of-life or critically ill patients).
- Visitors who are at high risk of severe illness (over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions) are not advised to visit patients at SMC.
- Members of the general public who eat in the cafeteria or frequent the gift shop are asked to discontinue this practice until further notice.
- Additional friends or family members can keep our community healthier by using phone or video technology to connect with loved ones who are hospitalized rather than waiting in public spaces, where person-to-person transmission of illness can happen.
- Visitors will not be permitted on campus at SMC after 7:00pm daily.
Visitors must be screened by SMC staff before visiting the patient at least once per day. The visitor must be free from illness such as fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, or runny nose.
Visitors must remain in patient rooms, as appropriate, and limit movement within the facility.
Exceptions may be made in certain situations as approved by the patient care team.
SMC will limit the use of its main clinic entrance utilized by patients and visitors to Monday-Friday from 7:00am – 6:30pm and Saturday-Sunday from 9:00am - 12:30pm. Visitors and patients must enter through the ER entrance at all other times.
All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk factors before entering the facility moving forward. Patients and visitors will be appropriately segregated internally based on their risk classification to protect other patients, visitors, and staff members as necessary.
All visitors are required to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the patient’s room. We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult and while we highly value a family-centered care environment, right now restricting visitors is in the best interest of our patients and staff.
Effective Tuesday, March 17 at 12:00pm, the SMC Wellness Center has been closed to the public until further notice. Rehabilitation patients will still be seen by appointment and will be screened prior to entering the facility. The SMC Personal Training Department will gladly work with its clients to provide home training programs as a wellness alternative for interested customers.
All other SMC services are functioning, as usual, including Shenandoah Physicians Clinic and the SMC Emergency Department. If you develop a fever and/or respiratory symptoms, please continue to contact the Shenandoah Physicians Clinic COVID-19 triage line at 712-246-7020 prior to coming to the clinic. In case of emergency, please call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.
