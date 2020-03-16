SMC postpones Health Fair lab draws Mar 16, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shenandoah Medical Center is postponing their Health Fair Lab Draws until further notice. Once they are able to determine dates to reschedule the lab draws and health fair, they will notify everyone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fair Shenandoah Medical Center Health Draw Postpone Lab Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Shenandoah School District cancels high school trip SVN Winter All-Area Team Weekend fire in Shenandoah still under investigation Quality people make for quality Fillies basketball season Great, late-season response for Mustang basketball Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Promotions promotion E-Edition View the Valley News Today E-Edition promotion Weekly Times
