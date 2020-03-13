SMC closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreak

Shenandoah Medical Center is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and is working closely with the Centers for Disease (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and our local public health organization. At SMC, we treat patients with infectious diseases every day, and have protocols in place to care for these patients while ensuring the safety of our hospital staff, visitors, and community.
Precautions
The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses is to take every day preventative actions.
•Wash your hand frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
•Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
•Stay home if you are sick.
•Avoid close contact with sick people.
•Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, light switches, countertops).
Symptoms
If you develop symptoms or think you have been exposed to COVID-19, please call Shenandoah Medical Center at 712-246-7020 BEFORE you go to the clinic.
•Fever
•Cough
•Shortness of breath
Shenandoah Medical Center is monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus and the possible impact on our area. All services are available and the hospital is fully functional. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID19 at our facility.
