The Shenandoah Medical Center clinic is open regular hours again.
Ron Parr is the Clinic Practice Administrator at SMC and said some providers start taking patients as early as 7 a.m. and the clinic remains open until 4:30 p.m.
Those hours began Monday, May 18. He said people coming in for an appointment should expect an extra step as soon as they enter the building.
“We have screeners in the entry,” said Parr, “and they are taking temperatures when they come in the building. People need to be prepared to have their temperature taken and to answer a series of questions before they are allowed to register, to go into the clinic or to see their provider.”
Anyone wishing to make an appointment can call the clinic at 246-7400 and Parr said appointments are available with most providers. He also encourages everyone coming into the clinic to wear a mask.
“We encourage people if they make an appointment,” said Parr, “for their protection and protection of our staff, we ask they consider wearing a mask. It can be a homemade mask or a disposable mask, but we would really appreciate it if people would wear a mask when they come to the clinic. All staff will be wearing masks.”
Parr said enough safeguards are in place to keep staff and patients safe from any patient who has potentially been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Anyone coming to the clinic who thinks they may have or have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus needs to contact hospital staff from the clinic parking lot.
“We’re asking them to not enter the building,” said Parr, “to stay in their car and dial 246-7020. That’s a COVID-19 triage nurse’s line. We have three registered nurses who are answering that line and what they will do is to go through a detailed list of questions on what your potential exposure could have been and set them up with a telehealth visit. So, they will sit in the car and visit with one of our providers over the phone. If the provider feels it’s necessary to obtain a lab specimen, we’ll have laboratory staff come out to the car and take the specimen out there.”
The walk-in clinic is also running its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parr said speed limit signs have also been posted in the clinic and wellness center parking lot. The parking lot is now one-way traffic. Drivers coming into the parking lot, should start in front of the clinic, and then proceed in front of wellness center before exiting the lot.
