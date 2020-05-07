Single vehicle accident results in death of Farragut man

A single-vehicle accident in Page County Thursday, May 7, resulted in the death of a Farragut man.
According to the Iowa State Patrol report Donald McAllister, 68, of Farragut was driving a 2015 International Tanker Truck traveling westbound on 170th Street ¼ mile west of H Avenue. State Patrol reports that McAllister lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway entering the north ditch. The report says McAllister’s vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top. State Patrol says McAllister was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
