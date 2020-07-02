Sidney School Board approves metal building project specs for bidding

The Sidney School Board held a special meeting and public hearing on June 29 regarding the plans and specifications for the metal building portion of the $10 million school construction and renovation project, approving use of those plans for bidding.
Mark Pfister of Boyd Jones presented the plans and specifications to the board for the 18,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building shell that will house the school’s new gymnatorium and CTE classes.
The school board approved the plans and specifications. The drawings are on hand at the high school.
Pfister said this was an early bid package in the project, and that preparing this part early would give contractors time to procure materials and subcontractors if needed. He noted the bid package would contain several alternatives, including restrooms and a special needs room, a meeting room, and upgraded finishes.
The sealed bids for this part of the construction will be opened and read aloud on July 14 at 2 p.m. at the high school. Pfister expected construction would start in September, with completion in August 2021.
This project is just a part of the estimated $5.48 million in improvements to the high school and $3-plus million in improvements at the elementary. Pfister expected the rest of the bid packages and drawings for other parts of the project would go out in July, with bids due Aug. 6.
In other business, the board also approved a bid from Remi for equipment breakdown insurance at a cost of $38,346, and named Quinn Sheldon FTE vocational ag instructor and FFA sponsor.
The Sidney School Board meets next on July 20.
