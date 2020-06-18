The Wilson Aquatic Center opened to the public for the first time this summer, Thursday, June 18. The pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $3/person with children 4 & under and adults 65 & over admitted free. There are no passes. There are restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shenandoah's Wilson Aquatic Center opens
- BRYAN CLARK/Staff Writer
