The Shenandoah Veterans Museum has reopened to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus.
The museum is located at 603 West Lowell Avenue in Shenandoah and is open from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday. Private tours of the museum can be scheduled by contacting George Gibson at 712-246-8057 or Ernie Robinson at 712-621-1682.
Robinson said the museum is still in need of donations for roof repairs on the building. He said the cost of a new roof will be around $30,000. Robinson said the museum board has looked into grants to help with the cost, but due to the coronavirus, there are not many grants available at this time.
Along with the museum, the building houses the American Legion Post #88, VFW and Am Vets.
With the reopening of the building, the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 is restarting their weekly bingo on Thursday evenings with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m.
Doug Vance, with the American Legion Post #88, said after July 1, plans are underway to rent out their space in the building to the community for events. He said the area includes a small kitchen with two refrigerators and a sink and will rent for $100.
For more information on bingo or renting the event area, call Vance at 402-690 8524.
