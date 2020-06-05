Shenandoah VBS canceled

The Shenandoah Ecumenical Vacation Bible School which was set for August 2-5 has cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director, Lynda Marshall states, “The committee has been struggling with the decision to cancel for some time now. The health of our volunteers, youth, and their families are our number one priority. We just can’t risk it. Even though there are social distancing practices in place, it is quite hard to keep those practices going 100% of the time with smaller children.”
Each year, VBS has an average of 60 youth from 4 years to 6th grade and 30 volunteers. VBS is a non-profit, free program and built by 6 different churches in Shenandoah. First Presbyterian, First Christian, Congregational, Community of Christ, St. Mary’s Catholic, and Emmanuel Lutheran. Our goal is to share the love of Jesus through song, stories, drama, crafts, meals, and more. If you have any questions about VBS, please contact Lynda Marshall at 402-813-2113 or laamjeg@hotmail.com.
