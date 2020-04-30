Shenandoah superhero brings smiles to kids faces

Within the Shenandoah class of 2020 is a student disguised as a superhero.
Dakota Murren, also known as Spiderman, Captain America and Flash while in costume, is part of the Wayne Family Heroes.
Murren began dressing up as superheroes with his family when he was 8 years old.
“My whole family likes pop culture, superheroes and comic books,” said Murren. “So, we started dressing up as superheroes.”
Murren, along with his mom Jessica, step-dad Brandon and two siblings Allysa and Jack, became a non-profit group called the Wayne Family Heroes. The family began making appearances at charity events and birthday parties.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and closure of schools worldwide, the Wayne Family Heroes decided to do their part in making things a little easier on kids during this time.
“We are putting together videos at home dressed as different superhero characters,” said Murren. “In the videos, we are giving kids positive, encouraging messages and telling them that this will be over soon.”
Murren said these videos can be viewed on the Wayne Family Heroes Facebook page. He said they also make personalized happy birthday videos by request.
“For me personally, I like to see kids smile,” said Murren. “I like to see kids happy.”
Murren said it has been difficult having his senior year disrupted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It’s disheartening not to have the same experience graduates before me have had,” said Murren.
Murren said, not knowing how college classes will be held this fall, has made things difficult as well.
When Murren is not appearing as his favorite superhero, you can find him involved in theatre during the summer.
Murren enrolls in the Broadway camp offered at the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak each summer. He said the camp is directed by theatre performers Kelli James Chase and Steven Applegate. This summer’s camp has been canceled because of the spread of the coronavirus.
“We do a week-long intensive camp where we put together a show in one week and perform it on Saturday,” said Murren. “They teach us about the auditioning process and what songs to choose for auditions.”
During the school year, you can find this 6’ 5” kid playing one of the smallest instruments in the high school band, the flute.
“I always turn a couple of heads now and then when I’m walking down the street in a parade,” said Murren, “this giant guy with this tiny instrument.”
Murren said he has always loved the elegant sound of the flute and was able to play the instrument well.
“I tried out for all state with the flute and that really progressed me as a flute player,” said Murren. “I think it’s the favorite instrument that I play.”
He also plays the bass guitar in the high school jazz band, plays a little on the piano and sings in the choir.
“Since I was little, I’ve had a fascination with music and learning about it,” said Murren. “Mr. Richter, the high school band instructor, has been a big inspiration to me. He’s always pushed me to work on myself.”
One of Murren’s highlights during school was playing with the pep band on alumni night when past students played with the pep band.
Murren was a member of the high school band and jazz band all four years of high school, was in choir all four years and jazz choir two years.
“I’m just a music kid basically,” said Murren in describing himself.
Murren plans to attend college this fall to study to become a music teacher. He said he wants to share his passion for music with kids.
“I want to be a teacher that kids will enjoy learning from,” said Murren. “I hope they keep the music they learn with them throughout their entire life.”
Murren is the son of Jessica and Brandon Bell and John and Julie Murren. He plans to attend Iowa Western Community college for two years before transferring to a four-year university.
