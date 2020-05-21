A date has been set for a traditional graduation for Shenandoah High School’s Class of 2020.
Shenandoah’s seniors will have that opportunity, 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Mustang Field.
Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is still unsure as to what the ceremony will look like and that will be dependent on what restrictions are in place for outdoor gatherings at that time.
Shenandoah school officials had originally scheduled a virtual ceremony for the seniors, but figured out quickly that more needed done.
“We had some parents contact us that were really disappointed with the decision,” said Nelson. “A traditional graduation is something they would really like to do.”
A practice for the graduation has also been set for 9 a.m., Friday, July 17 also at Mustang Field.
The seniors were able to come in to the auditorium last week to officially graduate.
“It went really well,” said Nelson. “They came in very small groups. The graduate could bring four family members. They heard their name called, walked across the stage, picked up their diploma, had their picture taken and moved their tassel. The pomp and circumstance was missing though, and that’s what makes graduation so joyful.”
The virtual graduation is still planned as a video will be released, Sunday, May 31, the originally-scheduled graduation day. That video will include the presentation of the Class of 2020, speeches, music and more. It will be broadcast on KMA Radio and also released on the school’s social media platforms.
