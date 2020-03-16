During a special school board meeting, March 16, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson announced the district’s schools would be closed for the next four weeks. She said the reopening date is tentatively set as April 13.
Nelson’s decision was based on Governor Kim Reynolds’ recommendation of all Iowa schools close for four weeks because of COVID-19 community spread in the state.
All Shenandoah school activities and practices are canceled during the school closure.
