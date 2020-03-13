Shenandoah School District cancels high school trip

The Shenandoah Community School District has cancelled the Shenandoah High School’s trip to Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York City due to the threat of the Coronavirus outbreak. Shenandoah Superintendent, Dr. Kerri Nelson said the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has substantially increased in some parts of the Nation.
“As I mentioned earlier in the week, I have been following this quite carefully, working with SMC, consulting with Page County Health, and following guidance from the Iowa Department of Health,” said Nelson. “ We do not need to close the school at this time, but we are at a point of decision about the Washington DC and New York trip.”
Nelson said the district has decided they will not be sending students or staff on the scheduled trip. She said she has communicated with families that the trip may or may not be rescheduled depending on when there is relief from the spread of the virus, and schedules allow it to occur.
Nelson said earlier she had indicated it would be a parent deciding whether or not they would allow their child to participate in the trip.
“Different information is now available to consider,” said Nelson. “New York has become a critical location. This concern has been discussed on the media, and the CDC has listed as "sustained community spread" based on the number of cases that are being reported and how the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading. New York is not the best location to send groups of students at this time.”
