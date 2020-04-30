Shenandoah Rotary Club helps reinstate Weekend Backpack Program

The Shenandoah Community School District’s Weekend Backpack Program is returning thanks to a grant secured by the Shenandoah Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club recently received an Emergency Matching Grant of $1,500 from Rotary District 5650, of which they are a part. The Shenandoah club will match that for a total of $3,000 that will be given to the program.
Shenandoah Rotary Club Vice President Kim Gee said those funds will be used to continue the Weekend Backpack Program that was discontinued during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This money will be used by the Shenandoah Community School District’s Food Services program to meet the weekend needs of chronically food insecure children in Shenandoah,” said Gee, “as well as publicity efforts regarding ways to safely access food in the Shenandoah Community School District.”
The rotary district had money available from prior grants in a matching fund that was released for COVID-19 or continuing flood relief.
“The process to get these funds is usually very intense,” said Gee, “but most rules were waived to get these funds to the clubs so they could have an immediate impact in their respective communities.”
The club wanted to help and took advantage of this opportunity to meet a need in the community.
“The Shenandoah Rotary Club wants to thank Rotary International District 5650,” said Gee, “its membership, Shenandoah Community School District staff and the Shenandoah Food Pantry.”
The backpack program is designed to help children in the Shenandoah school district. Gee adds adults and families in need of food can contact the food pantry for assistance. Please call 246-2093 and leave a message.
The backpack program will begin as soon as the money is sent, which should be in the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.