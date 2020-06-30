Shenandoah Public Library Celebrating 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, granting the right to vote to American women. It is a right that is known as women’s suffrage.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The Shenandoah Public Library and Friends of the Library are celebrating with a special screen presentation from Laura Keyes of Historic Voices.
Keyes will give a reenactment as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, the suffragist who fought for equal rights for women for more than 50 years. Upon Stanton’s death in 1902, she left behind a legacy of her crusade for female equality and myriad writings that would inspire feminists for over a century to come. The reenactment will allow participants to hear Stanton in 1866, when the Civil War was over but the battle for Women’s Suffrage was just beginning.
Join Keyes for this informative screen presentation at 6:30 p.m., July 7, in the Shenandoah Public Library auditorium. Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the screening of Keyes reenactment will also be available live on the library’s and Friends of the Library’s Facebook pages. For those attending the screen presentation, it will be encouraged to wear a mask and chairs will be spaced for social distancing.
Keyes graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a master’s degree in library studies and is a lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters. She recently won the Excellence in Performing Award from the association.
