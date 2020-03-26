Shenandoah public buildings closed to public access

With the first positive COVID-19 case in Page County, All City of Shenandoah Public Buildings are closed to public access until further notice.
The city will continue to provide essential services as directed in the proclamation signed by Mayor Dick Hunt on March 25.
Below are the points of contact for any questions or concerns you might have. City officials encourage everyone to shelter in place as much as possible in order to shorten the duration of this pandemic.
Police: Call 712-246-3512. For emergency call 911.
Fire: Call 712-246-2300. For emergency call 911.
City Hall: Call 712-246-1213 for most City-related business unless specified below.
Utility payments are due April 3, 2020. We have 3 options to pay Utility bills.
•You can pay online at www.shenandoahiowa.net and click on GOVPAYNET in top right corner.
•Pay by mail [500 w. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA 51601].
•Drop your payment in the drop box in front of City Hall. Drop box items will be collected and processed several times throughout the day.
Note: City Hall Staff is limited, so we ask that you be patient. We will evaluate questions or concerns and will refer issues to the appropriate department as necessary.
Streets: For any Street related issues or concerns call City Hall at 712-246-1213.
Parks: For any Park/Rec related issues or concerns call City Hall at 712-246-1213.
Wastewater: For any Wastewater issues or concerns call City Hall at 712-246-1213.
Water: For water service or utility bills questions call City Hall at 712-246-1213. For Water Emergencies call 712-246-9514.
Airport: For any Airport related issues or concerns call Airport at 712-246-1931.
Cemetery: For any Cemetery related issues or concerns call Cemetery at 712-370-0190.
Library: For any Library related issues or concerns call and leave a message at 712-246-2315 [messages will be returned periodically].
