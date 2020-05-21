The Shenandoah Auxiliary Unit #88 will not be having Poppy Days this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The money you donate for a poppy, goes to help our veterans. As you know, our veterans needs are never ending, so please think about donating. If you have any questions about donating to this program or about joining the auxiliary, please contact LuAnn Armstrong at 712-246-2621 or send a donation to 300 West Thomas, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Thank you for your help in supporting our veterans.
