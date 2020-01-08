Shenandoah Police Report

At approximately 2 a.m., December 22, officers with the Shenandoah Police Department were dispatched to Jaime’s Tavern in Essex for a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, all parties were gone. Officers investigated the incident, five people were charged with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Two people were charged with disorderly conduct. One person was charged with reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
