Shenandoah PD investigates burglary of local business

The Shenandoah Police Department is asking the public for help in regards to a burglary that occurred May 30.
Police Chief Josh Gray said a burglary was reported at Vetter Equipment, 1308 W. Ferguson Road, around 8:15 p.m. The suspects reportedly stole between $50,000 to $80,000 in merchandise. Gray said a video obtained by the Shenandoah Police revealed a truck with a trailer located at the business during the time of the burglary.
Gray said the Shenandoah Police Department is working with Onawa authorities in connection to a burglary that occurred at a Vetter Equipment location there. He asks that anyone with information regarding the burglary at Shenandoah’s Vetter Equipment location contact the police department at 712-246-3512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.