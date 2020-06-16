Shenandoah High speech students compete in state contest

Shenandoah High School speech students competed in state speech online, June 13.

 Page County Newspapers photo

Four Shenandoah High School students received All-State recognition for individual speech.

Shenandoah speech students held their state individual speech contest June 13 online on Zoom. Shenandoah had 25 students compete with 32 entries qualify for State. There were 14 students with 18 entries who performed virtually for three judges Saturday.

The four who were nominated for All-State are:

Hannah Mulligan – Prose

Alexa Munsinger – Solo Musical Theatre

Elijah Schuster – Public Address

Libby Ehlers – Prose

There is no All-State festival this year, but these four have earned all-state recognition.

Fifteen events received a straight one rating (three 1s):

Tyler Freed – Improvisation

Rekae Jackson – Acting & Poetry

Hannah Mulligan – Prose & Radio News Announcing

Gage Reed – Solo Musical Theatre

Ciara Schierkolk – Acting & Solo Musical Theatre

Kayla Shelton – Prose

Brooke Bauer – Storytelling

Libby Ehlers – Prose

Alexa Munsinger – Solo Musical Theatre

Elijah Schuster – Public Address

Joshua Schuster – Poetry

Kaitlyn Widger – Solo Musical Theatre

Two events received an overall one rating (two 1s, one 2):

Kayla Shelton – Public Address

Natalie VanScoy – Poetry

One event received an overall two rating (two 2s, one 1):

Sarah Haynie – Poetry

The state competition was originally scheduled for March 14.

