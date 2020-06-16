Shenandoah High speech students compete in state contest

Four Shenandoah High School students received All-State recognition for individual speech.
Shenandoah speech students held their state individual speech contest June 13 online on Zoom. Shenandoah had 25 students compete with 32 entries qualify for State. There were 14 students with 18 entries who performed virtually for three judges Saturday.
The four who were nominated for All-State are:
Hannah Mulligan – Prose
Alexa Munsinger – Solo Musical Theatre
Elijah Schuster – Public Address
Libby Ehlers – Prose
There is no All-State festival this year, but these four have earned all-state recognition.
Fifteen events received a straight one rating (three 1s):
Tyler Freed – Improvisation
Rekae Jackson – Acting & Poetry
Hannah Mulligan – Prose & Radio News Announcing
Gage Reed – Solo Musical Theatre
Ciara Schierkolk – Acting & Solo Musical Theatre
Kayla Shelton – Prose
Brooke Bauer – Storytelling
Libby Ehlers – Prose
Alexa Munsinger – Solo Musical Theatre
Elijah Schuster – Public Address
Joshua Schuster – Poetry
Kaitlyn Widger – Solo Musical Theatre
Two events received an overall one rating (two 1s, one 2):
Kayla Shelton – Public Address
Natalie VanScoy – Poetry
One event received an overall two rating (two 2s, one 1):
Sarah Haynie – Poetry
The state competition was originally scheduled for March 14.
