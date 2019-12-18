Shenandoah graduate donates to woodworking class

Caleb Jordan, a 2002 graduate from Shenandoah High School, recently donated a Delta Cruzer sliding miter saw to the Shenandoah Community School woodworking class as part of a Delta manufacturing promotion.
Jordan and wife Kami live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and have a woodworking business they do on the side called UpNorthMNShop. You can find them on Instagram at UpNorthMNShop.
Jordan says the company selected several people who agreed to donate their saw to a school or trade school and then the company in return, sent those people the newest model of the Delta Cruzer Sliding Miter Saw for free.
“The saw was only about a year old,” said Jordan. “I remember when I was in high school, the equipment we used in the wood classes that I took was not very good.”
Jordan says he reached out to the school about the opportunity and made all the arrangements.
“I, unfortunately, could not make the donation myself,” said Jordan. “I had to send it with Dezi who is my niece who made the donation on my behalf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.