The Shenandoah Fitness Center will remain closed Friday even though Governor Kim Reynold's last proclamation allowed fitness centers to reopen with guidelines.
During the regular city council meeting Tuesday, April 28, council approved an extension of the COVID-19 measures that was previously taken by the city to extend for an indefinite period.
City Administrator, AJ Lyman said the city will slowly open city functions while cemetery mowing and the street department are taking safety precautions. He said all city buildings, including City Hall and the Fitness Center, will remain closed at this time.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s last proclamation extended closures through May 15. Fitness centers were one of the entities Reynolds said would be able to reopen on May 1 with restrictions and guidelines.
Lyman said the Shenandoah Fitness Center would not be reopening at this time.
“Our biggest problem is that we don’t staff it,” said Lyman. “So, we can’t ensure that it’s only at 50% of occupancy. We can’t ensure that everything is getting wiped down and cleaned all the time. It’s one of those things we didn’t think we could comply with the regulations even though we can open.”
Lyman said the city would continue to follow the state’s advice on reopening facilities.
Council also approved provisions regarding the issuing of capital loan notes and providing a method of payment of notes associated with the Green Plains railway and Legacy 3 Theater renovation projects.
Lyman said this was the last round of approval needed before improvements at the theater could begin. He said work on the building would start soon.
“We’re redoing the roof, we’re redoing the HVAC and then we’re going to redo the seating inside,” said Lyman, “and it’s going to go to those recliner style seats.”
Lyman said he is working with contractors for updated bids that they had previously submitted.
Council also…
Adopted a revenue purpose statement regarding the use of revenues from SWIFT Fiber Optic cable, telephone and internet fees pursuant to the Iowa Code.
Set a public hearing at 6 p.m., May 12, for an amendment of city ordinances to include SWIFT services franchise fee.
Approved a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the notes for the Veterans Administration’s new Community Based Outpatient Clinic’s infrastructure.
Approved the solicitation of bids for painting and grouting at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
Appointed Toni Graham, Brian Steinkuehler and Rusty hunter to the Shenandoah Disaster Relief Fund Review Committee that council approved.
Appointed council members Jon Eric Brantner and Kim Swank to the Shenandoah Community Forum Committee. Swank abstained.
Approved the request from the Shenandoah Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter for two designated handicapped parking spaces in front of the main building.
Set public hearings for the sale of city-owned properties located at West Clarinda Avenue and South Center Street to Michael Churchill at 6 p.m., May 12.
Set a public hearing for the sale of city-owned property located at 210 East Valley Ave., to JP Fowler at 6 p.m., May 12.
Approved the rates or salaries for part-time cemetery mower Jason Falk at $11.50 per hour, and full-time wastewater operator Tyler McCoy at $20 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.