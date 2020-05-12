Shenandoah Farmer’s Market set to open June 3

The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer’s Market opening day in Priest Park is still scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 3. New COVID-19 safety guidelines will apply for venders and customers.
Venders from a 50 mile radius of Shenandoah can set up for free with “Homegrown & Handmade” produce, baked goods and more. Rules and release forms to be signed by vendors are available at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association 619 W. Sheridan Avenue and with Market Manager Mary Lou Wolhoy at the market. Shenandoah Farmers Market brochures are also available. Regular hours for the market are Wednesdays 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays 8-11 a.m. The market is open through October 14th.
For more information contact the market manager Mary Lou Wolhoy, 712-542-5289 or SCIA 712-246-3455. The new health guidelines are as follows.
COVID-19 Recommendations for Farmers Markets: Steps for Markets and Market Managers
Social Distancing- Everyone stay 6 feet away from each other. Vendors should consider how they are going to set up their booths. Vendors should not allow customers to touch anything, but rather the vendors pick up and bag the items a buyer wants.
Best Practices- Sampling should be suspended to minimize touch points. Vendors should practice hand hygiene, use gloves when handling money, and handle and package items for customers.
Communication- Vendors and customers should not come to market if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, or have come in contact with someone who is sick. Anyone displaying symptoms at the market will be asked to leave.
Cleaning and Sanitation- Markets should consider providing hand sanitizer for customers. Vendors should use hand-sanitize after every transaction, and should wear gloves. Masks are encouraged as an extra precaution. Disinfect surfaces like railings, doorknobs, tables, etc. on a regular basis.
The good news is COVID-19 is not a food borne illness. It is extremely unlikely that someone will catch it through eating. The virus is most likely to cause illness through respiratory transmission, not eating.
