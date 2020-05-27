Shenandoah City Hall set to reopen June 1

During the Shenandoah City Council meeting held via ZOOM Tuesday, May 26, the council unanimously approved reopening city hall June 1.
City officials will be implementing safety guidelines with the reopening.
City Administrator AJ Lyman said a temporary plexiglass window is being installed in front of the current sliding windows at city hall.
“We’re in the process of buying more of a bank teller window, but the lead time on that is six weeks,” said Lyman.
Lyman said a mail slot is available below the counter window along with a larger dropbox beside the window and a dropbox outside in front of city hall for people to utilize.
“We’re highly recommending that everyone wear a facemask when they come in,” said Lyman. “I don’t know if we’re going to go so far as requiring it, but we’ll highly recommend it. We’ll mark out the floors, so people stay 6 feet apart.”
Lyman said face masks would be recommended for those attending city council meetings as well. He said chairs would be spaced out to allow 6 feet between individuals.
“We’ll ask folks that don’t’ feel well or think they might have been exposed to stay home,” said Lyman.
Lyman said city hall will be open regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We’ll continue to follow the most current guidance from the state and the CDC but still be as accommodating as we can,” said Lyman.
Shenandoah City Hall has been closed since March 26.
While businesses begin to reopen in Shenandoah, the citywide cleanup days in Shenandoah have been canceled until next spring, at the earliest. Officials had initially proposed holding the event June 18-20. Mayor Dick Hunt voiced his concern about holding the event in the current fiscal year, which goes through June 30.
“We did budget it for the FY 2021 budget, so it is planned for that and hopefully by then, we will have a much more complete picture,” said Lyman.
In other business council…
-approved the first reading of an amendment to city code ordinance pertaining to nuisance and abandoned properties following a public hearing. Council then waived the second and third readings and adopted the amendment.
-approved the proposed budget amendments for the fiscal year 2020 and set a public hearing at 6 p.m., June 9.
-approved Lynn Furnace’s quote for $32,541 for HVAC upgrades to the Main Street Theatre. The quote includes a 1-year part and labor warranty.
-tabled the sale of city-owned property at 1115 W. Lowell Ave., and 1117 W. Lowell Ave., to Robert McConkey for $500 per lot.
-approved a 90-day moratorium for interest accrual and principal payments commencing from June 1 and ending Aug. 31 for revolving loan fund recipients.
-approved Library Trustee’s for the Shenandoah Public Library. Justin Trowbridge replaces Jeff Subko, who resigned and will serve until June 30, 2024. Eric Holste replaces Bruce Baldwin, whose term expired and will serve until June 30, 2026. Mary Anne Gibson will serve a second term expiring June 30, 2026.
-approved the salary for part-time city of Shenandoah Street Department employee Jason Lyman at $10 per hour.
-approved the salary for part-time city of Shenandoah Park and Rec Department employee Devin Morelock at $7.25 per hour.
The next council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.