Shen school hosts staff spirit parade

As schools remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, school staff have gotten creative by hosting parades.
The Shenandoah School District will host a staff spirit parade beginning at 1 p.m., Friday, April 3. The parade will allow teachers to engage with their students while practicing social distancing.
Shenandoah parents are encouraging families to decorate windows for the parade to show support for both teachers and students.
Staff members participating in the parade will be escorted by Shenandoah Police Chief, Josh Gray and will cruise through the community neighborhoods.
Staff ask that everyone be responsible and follow the social distancing guidelines and refrain from approaching the cars. They also want to remind everyone to keep an appropriate distance between other families. Staff will remain in their vehicles and wave at families watching from their homes, sidewalks, driveways, or cars.
“Both teachers are missing students and students are missing teachers,” said Weinrich. “It’s just a good way to reach out and show the community and the students that we’re definitely thinking about them. Hopefully, we can get back to school sometime soon.”
Weinrich said a parade route map would be sent out to parents before Friday.
