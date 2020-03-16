Shen School District closes in response to coronavirus threat

The Shenandoah Community School District will close for the next four weeks in response to the coronavirus threat.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson announced the district’s schools would close for the next four weeks during a special board meeting on March 16. Nelson’s decision was based on Governor Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that all Iowa Schools close for four weeks because of COVID-19 community spread in the state of Iowa.
“At the same time, we all have to be mindful and cognizant that the information is changing so rapidly that this could be four weeks, this could be six. It could be much longer. It would be a blessing if it all stopped at four weeks at this point."
Nelson set a tentative reopening date of April 13.
Nelson said until further notice, no district or non-district sponsored events will be held on school grounds. Also, all school activities, field trips, athletics, practices, and events are canceled until further notice.
Nelson said the administrative team would be meeting at 1 p.m., Monday, March 16, to discuss how the school district can provide meals to students on a delivery type basis.
Answers to whether the district will be required to make up instructional hours are unknown.
“We do not know whether the Iowa Department of Education will waive instruction hours because of the closure,” said Nelson. “We do not know if they will allow for online instruction.”
Nelson said Iowa Legislature is not in session for the next 30 days, so it may be some time before the district has those answers. She said there are additional instructional hours on the school calendar to be used for emergency purposes. However, there are not sufficient hours to cover all four weeks.
The district is also looking into what they can do to help hourly support staff receive pay during the district’s closure.
Nelson said when classes do resume, the district will be taking preventative measures. She said the district would restrict staff and students that were sick from entering the buildings.
“Moving forward, we’re always strict about this, but we need to avoid people who are sick,” said Nelson. “Keeping social distance and avoiding large groups of people is critical.”
Nelson said at this time building access for the Shenandoah Community School District is being limited to direct personnel who are specifically assigned to work right now.
“Tomorrow, forward through the end of spring break, I am asking administrative and secretarial staff to work from home,” said Nelson. “Then, we’ll decide about the following three weeks.”
Shenandoah Community School district is on spring break March 16 – 20.
Nelson said custodial and kitchen staff would be necessary to provide food service for the community during the school closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.