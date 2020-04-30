Shen restaurants have different tastes on new rules

Different decisions have been made by Shenandoah restaurants in regard to Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent announcement allowing dine-in areas of restaurants to open again.
Reynolds recently announced restaurants can reopen with restrictions, effective Friday, May 1. Those restrictions limit seating to 50 percent of normal capacity and tables must be six feet apart. Dining groups are limited to no more than six people and there can’t be buffets, salad bars or other self-serve food or beverage areas.
The Sanctuary is reopening. The dining area is open regular hours again and customers going inside can expect a new look as the staff took advantage of the dining room closure to renovate the interior, something owner Renay Cabbage said had needed done for some time.
Cabbage said workers are wearing masks and taking extra precautions in sanitizing everything. They are also staggering people coming in to keep it at half capacity.
Cabbage also encouraged people to call to reserve their spot for Mother’s Day Brunch, which is Sunday, May 10. They will do three different seating times to control the amount of people inside.
Mondo’s has also reopened its dining room. They are back at regular hours and are limiting customers to the mandated 50 percent seating capacity.
Only every other table is available for seating to adhere to the governor’s restrictions. Signs are posted to continue to practice social distancing and waitresses are wearing masks. The salad bar is not available.
Not much has changed at Retro Sundaes, except they are allowing a limited number of customers to sit inside.
Hand sanitizer is available inside and outside, weather permitting, and there will be signage available explaining what customers can and can’t do.
The pick-up and drive-through windows continue to be open during regular hours and the staff continues to be as cautious as possible.
A few restaurants are staying open for carry-out but keeping their dining room closed.
Sheri’s has decided to keep its dining room closed for a couple reasons.
Owner Sheri Christianson said the main reason is for the health and safety of their employees and customers. She also said the restrictions still in place wouldn’t let them have the atmosphere they would like to provide to their customers.
She expects they will re-evaluate in a couple weeks. Sheri’s remains open for curbside and carry-out orders.
Lu and Al’s Nishna Valley Café also remains carry-out only.
Owner Alan Armstrong said the restrictions make opening the dining room “virtually impossible.”
They remain open for carry-out during lunch hours Monday through Friday, but he said it’s too restrictive right now to open the dining room. He looks forward to reopening when they can go business as usual.
El Porton is also staying carry-out only and will likely stay that way until restrictions are fully lifted and they can completely open the dining room.
They will continue to offer carry-out services as they have been doing during regular hours.
A couple other Shenandoah restaurants remain completely closed.
The Depot Deli said on its Facebook page that “our main priority is the safety and comfort of our customers and staff.”
The Depot remained open for carry-out for nearly two weeks after dining rooms were forced to close. They have been closed for over a month.
Elm Street Grill put on their Facebook page, “we do not believe (opening) is the right decision for our customers or our employees. With the new guidelines, it takes away the atmosphere we try to provide. We don’t want to rush our guests from enjoying their meal so we can accommodate more customers.”
Elm Street Grill added they will re-evaluate at a later date and hope to be open in June at full capacity. They closed their doors just a few days after the initial shut down.
