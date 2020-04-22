Shen graduation will be held virtually

Graduation for the Shenandoah class of 2020 will look a little different this year.
Shenandoah school officials announced Wednesday, April 22, the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 will be held virtually.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the virtual ceremony will include graduates walking across the stage to accept their diploma with some modifications.
“Each senior and up to four family members (parents and or legal guardians only) will have a scheduled time to report to Shenandoah High School at Gladys Wirsig Auditorium,” said Nelson. “A photographer will also be onsite to take a photograph.”
Nelson said a video will be recorded of each student taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diploma. She said the individual videos will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony.
“We do intend to include graduation speeches, special music, and other traditional components of graduation ceremonies in the video,” said Nelson. “We want this to be a very special time.”
Nelson said once completed, the video will be released so students will be able to watch their graduation for the first time in the presence of family. She said it will also be available to the Shenandoah and surrounding communities, and any out of town family members.
Nelson said details on dates and times for students to receive their diploma are still being finalized and will be shared directly with the students and families.
“We recognize that the graduation experience looks and feels different,” said Nelson. “However, we want to honor our graduates and celebrate their accomplishments. We want this to be a very special time for them.”
Shenandoah’s graduation would have been held May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.