2017 Shen grad killed in accident

A 2017 Shenandoah High School graduate died in a one-vehicle accident, Monday, Dec. 23 in Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Nicholas Swanson, 20, of Shenandoah was killed in an accident in Osage County. Authorities report about 1:15 a.m. Swanson was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang and was westbound on County Road U-56. His vehicle left the roadway to the north, entered a yard and struck two trees before coming to rest in a creek bed.
Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year old male passenger from Carbondale, Kansas, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.
