Shen Fire Department receives grant for UTV

Occasionally fire and rescue departments receive calls not easily accessible by fire truck or ambulance. These situations will become a bit easier for Shenandoah crews by mid-June.
Shenandoah Fire Department Treasurer Jeff Armstrong applied for a grant on behalf of the Shenandoah Fire Department through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to fund a utility terrain vehicle.
“We had been looking at getting a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to assist if we had a grass fire and we couldn’t get our fire trucks down to the fire,” said Armstrong. “So, I wrote a grant through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for a Polaris Ranger.”
Armstrong said the UTV will have a pump and hose to use during grass fires. He said it will also be equipped with a basket that could be used for rescue in the event someone is injured on the Wabash Trace. They could pick the individual up with the UTV and transport them to an ambulance.
Armstrong said the department checked and decided to purchase the UTV through Whipps Sales and Service in Clarinda.
Armstrong said the Shenandoah department received a referral from another local department about the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. Additionally, he said applying for grants is relatively simple.
“Besides the Firehouse Subs grant, we applied for a Page County Endowment grant for fans to use for ventilation,” said Armstrong.
Armstrong said the department intends to utilize grants more moving forward.
“There’s money out there for departments that need that extra help,” said Armstrong. “We realize that we can utilize that help where it’s needed.”
Armstrong said the majority of equipment is purchased with donations made to the department. He said several of the fire trucks were purchased through grants or the rural funding from townships.
“We’re pretty fortunate to have the equipment we have,” said Armstrong, “and the community, city and rural support.”
Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall said the purchase of the UTV will go before the Shenandoah City Council April 14 and anticipates the department will have the UTV sometime in June.
“I appreciate Jeff’s hard work on it,” said Marshall. “It will be a good asset for us with the Wabash Trace and the amount of grass fires we have. We can help with searches or in any other way we are needed.”
ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $50 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Their highest designation.
Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.
