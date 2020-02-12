Shen considers lease agreement with American Legion Golf Course and Pro Shop

Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 on the proposed lease agreement for the city to lease the golf course and pro shop from the American Legion Country Club – War Memorial Trust during their regular meeting February 11.
Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer advised the council the American Legion golf committee approached the city for assistance with the golf course and pro shop.
“It’s an absolute draw to town,” said Tiemeyer. “It’s our biggest tour attraction in town. We just want to make sure it’s going to continue to run and continue to be open. We’ve been in a lot of discussions on opening it up to the public and looking at different ways to get the full benefits out to the community.”
The War Memorial Trust was established as a tax-exempt entity in the 1940s and operates the country club building and golf course. A member of the War Memorial Trust Board of Trustees, Ernie Aust, said he appreciates the city’s interest in partnering with the golf course.
“For its full use and operation we’ve talked about expanding activities and it really seems appropriate that it becomes part of the city of Shenandoah’s Parks and Recreation development,” said Aust. “You have the swimming pool, the tennis programs, the golf course. You get that package all together to make it more accessible to the public and more identifiable. The objective is to have more use and more activity associated with the golf course.”
The lease would only be for the golf course and pro shop, not the country club facility.
Council tabled action on reviewing bids received and awarding contracts for the 6-unit T-Hanger construction project for Shenandoah Regional Airport. City Administrator A.J. Lyman said the four bids received on the project were more than what the city had budgeted. Action was taken following a public hearing on plans, specifications and bids for hanger and hanger taxi lanes.
Council approved…
Plans and specifications for the 6-unit T-Hanger Construction Project.
Maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the city of Shenandoah for Fiscal Year 2021. A public hearing was set on proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The sale of city-owned property located at 1204 W. Lowell Ave., to Brian Palmer for $500. A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Re-appointing Leon McEnaney to the cemetery board until March 1, 2021.
Re-appointing Charles Hall to the cemetery board until Dec. 21, 2021.
State Auditor for fiscal year 2020 audit.
