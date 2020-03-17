Shen City Hall closed to the public

City officials announced effective at 2 p.m., March 17, Shenandoah City Hall will be closed to the public amid the COVID-19 concerns. City Hall will remain operational and can be reached by phone at 246-1213 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Utility bills can be mailed or dropped off in the drop off box in front of city hall.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation and will reopen as quickly as possible,” said City Administrator, AJ Lyman.
