The Shenandoah City Council will hold its scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 by conference call, because of restricted access to city hall. The public can attend this meeting by phone by dialing in to the conference call at 408-418-9388 and enter access code 626196939. When asked for a participant ID push the # sign button on the phone. City officials ask that you keep your phone on mute during the meeting until it is time for the public hearings and at the end of the meeting when the public can address the council. If you have any questions regarding this you may contact Shenandoah City Administrator, AJ Lyman at 712-246-1213.
Shen City Council meeting to be held via conference call
