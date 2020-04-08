According to Page County government’s human resources, the county’s secondary road crew is considered essential service during the COVID-19 threat that has spread across the country.
Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, who assists with county’s human resource issues, said April 2 the Department of Labor approved Monday, March 30 county road crews are considered essential services for entities’ employee COVID-19 policies. Earlier Department of Labor guidelines were not specific enough to include road crews.
Page County Board of Supervisors approved the revision 2-0. Supervisor Alan Armstrong was not present during the telephone conference meetings April 2, as has been done since March 24.
“It gives a little bit of flexibility because it’s fluid,” Wellhausen said how the virus threat has changed employee rules since the threat spread across the country.
Wellhausen said, for example, if enough snow fell that required snow removal from roads, the road crews’ work would be justified as essential.
“Everyone is adjusting,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris about how COVID-19 is changing business’ operations.
Since March 18, Page County has had limited access to the courthouse to prevent the possible spread of the county.
