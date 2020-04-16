School district calendar set for 2020-21

Shenandoah school officials considered families’ concerns about extending next school year in to June when working on the districts school calendar.
A public hearing was held during the April 13 Shenandoah board meeting to discuss the 2020-21 calendar. Following the public hearing the board approved the calendar with a 4-1 vote. Board member Jeff Hiser placed the opposed vote.
“We wanted to reduce the number of instructional hours by just a little bit,” said Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.
Nelson said the 2020-2021 school year will end May 21 with 1,080 state-required hours.
Nelson said the hours on the Shenandoah calendar are always padded each year to help ensure no time has to be made up because of weather-related cancelations.
“So, it was a goal to make sure we had enough but not too many,” said Nelson.
Nelson said some early-out days for staff development were added for consistency.
“I’m pleased with the professional development and how it’s progressed over the years,” said Nelson.
Nelson said there is accountability for staff to attend the professional development meetings. She said suggestions had been made to teachers about different ways that time can be used, whether it is independent or collaborative.
“The intent is to use that time well and to continue to make it a positive use of time,” said Nelson.
Nelson said officials agreed having the school year extend into the first week of June was not something they were comfortable with or found necessary.
“So we were able to pull back our instructional hours to a reasonable cushion,” said Nelson.
Nelson said some of the professional development time was scheduled early in the syear for the transition back to school. She said this would also help with any planned building construction delays that could occur.
Nelson said the 2020-21 school year would end on May 21 with 1,080 state-required hours. An additional change made to the calendar was the elimination of spring break since a student trip will not be scheduled for the 2020-21 school year.
A second public hearing was held to discuss the budget fiscal year 2021 and was approved unanimously by the board. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The budget included a property tax asking of $12.85 per thousand dollars valuation. The current fiscal year’s levy is $14.90 per thousand.
Nelson said the district was able to lower taxes largely as a result of the K-8 building bonds being paid off.
Other factors that played a role in the district being able to lower the tax rate were the property valuations increased for the Shenandoah district. Also, through attrition, the district was able to find some general fund savings.
In addition Shenandoah School District Business Manager, Sherri Ruzek, said the school didn’t qualify for the budget guarantee because of an increase in enrollment in October 2019. During this fiscal year, the district received $138,542.
Also, the district’s management fund is sufficiently funded. The district only asked for what was needed to cover anticipated expenses. The district has sufficient cash to cover all the levies in place and only levied cash needed to fund to the appropriate level.
The district does not have a debt levy against property taxes. All debt payments will be made with SAVE funds, the $.01 Sales Tax money received.
In other business the board …
-Approved the reassignment of Aaron Burdorf as K-8 principal with a salary of $100,000 per year.
-Approved the reassignment of Jon Weinrich as high school assistant principal/activities director and transportation director with a salary of $90,000 per year.
-Approved the reassignment of Tiffany Spiegel to the director of special programs and curriculum with a salary of $107,000 per year.
-Approved contracts for Mallory Degase as second-grade teacher and Tahrae Bonnes as preschool lead teacher.
-Approved the transfer of Holly Martin from middle school special education teacher to Strat 11/BSP teacher.
-Approved the amended pandemic response resolution. This resolution amendment included the districts intent to participate in voluntary continuous learning due to the closure of schools in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also included a recommendation to continue to pay support staff through the duration of the end of the school year if the COVID-19 pandemic continued that long.
-Approved the 101% budget guarantee. Nelson said this is a safeguard that the district has annually for the budget to protect in the event enrollment would change.
-Approved the AEA purchasing agreement for food, small wares and ware wash. This is a cooperative agreement the district does annually to reduce the cost when food service is purchased.
-Approved the Fremont County Fair partnership agreement.
-Approved the contract with FMX for maintenance management software.
-Approved the 28E Sharing Agreement with Sidney Community School District for an auto tech teacher. Nelson said sharing an auto tech teacher has worked out well and has allowed both districts to continue to provide this class for students.
-Approved the settlement of the negotiations with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association-Plus. The agreement lists a 2.63% total package increase or an additional $51,423.63.
