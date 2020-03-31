School board approves reassignment plan

Three administrators in the Shenandoah School District will be taking on new roles.
The Shenandoah School Board met in closed session March 30 and approved an administrative reassignment plan that will take effect July 1.
Shenandoah High School Activities Director Aaron Burdorf has been appointed as the K-8 Principal. Burdorf succeeds Monte Munsginer who is resigning at the end of the school year.
Jon Weinrich has been named high school assistant principal and activities director. Weinrich is the district’s dean of students and transportation supervisor.
“Both Aaron and Jon have been part of our leadership team and are stepping forward to lead in new roles,” said Nelson.
In addition, Tiffany Spiegel’s role is being expanded and her new title will be Director of Special Programs, which includes curriculum.
“I am looking forward to working with these leaders in these new roles,” said Nelson. “They are great leaders who will add a lot of value to their new roles and assigned areas.”
