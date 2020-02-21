Salon and Boutique to open in Shenandoah

Opening March 3 in downtown Shenandoah is Hello. Magnolia Salon and Boutique at 608 W. Sheridan Ave.
Owner, Cassie Lundgren said she has had a tremendous amount of help from family with the remodel of the building that was formerly Mae Farmer Boutique. She acknowledged she has big shoes to fill opening a business in the former Mae Farmer building.
“I’m so excited to be part of Shenandoah,” said Lundgren. “ I know Mae Farmer had a strong following and people that shopped at Mae Farmer loved it. I want Pam and Jake to look back and say we’re happy and proud that we allowed her into our building.”
Lundgren said she likes the idea that customers can come into her business and have their hair done and shop at the same time. The boutique will offer a variety of clothing for all ages and sizes and services offered in the salon will include color, cuts, extensions and deep conditioning treatments.
“I want people to walk in and feel welcome and leave feeling beautiful,” said Lundgren.
In addition to Lundgren, stylist Morgan Maher will be available in the salon. Lundgren’s future plans include having up to five stylists.
Lundgren and her husband, Dustin, live outside of Essex. She grew up in Papillion, Nebraska, graduating from Pappillion-La Vista South High School and Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics in Omaha, Nebraska.
Lundgren has been a stylist for 12 years and is employed part-time at Texture Salon in Bellevue, Nebraska and until the end of February at Armanini Style in Shenandoah. Since November of last year, Lundgren has been running her boutique out of her home as an online business.
Lundgren hopes to give up her job at Texture salon soon and have her salon and boutique open full time. Until then, Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and hours during the week will vary.
An open house is planned for March 28, and Lundgren can be reached at 402-943-7039 to set up an appointment.
